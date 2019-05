Spanish GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen: "That was a difficult day for us, with lots of issues here and there. At the end of FP2 we understood the car a bit better, but we still have a lot of work to do for tomorrow's qualifying."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was very nice to finally have a Friday without issues and I hope it is a sign of things to come for the rest of the weekend. I was able to get some good mileage under my belt in both sessions, which was crucial. Barcelona is a track we know very well but it's interesting to see how much the cars have progressed since testing and in these temperatures. As always, understanding the tyres was a big part of our programme today and I feel we have a good understanding of how they work. Hopefully we can progress a bit more tonight and we will be in the battle for Q3 tomorrow."