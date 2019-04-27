Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying team notes - Alfa Romeo

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "Overall, the qualifying was a good one as we have both cars in the Top Ten for the first time. While Antonio showed a very strong performance, it's a shame we didn't show our potential during Q3 with Kimi. We struggled with the outlap in the traffic. Our pace has been promising so far and we are confident to have a good result in the race."

Kimi Raikkonen: "Quite disappointing as I couldn't put a decent lap together in the last part of qualifying. For the last try I was to close to the Mercedes so my lap was more or less over before it had even started. My expectations for the race? I don't have any, as anything can happen here."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "To be in Q3 for the first time makes me really happy. My pace was already very strong in yesterday's FP2. We got the maximum out of our car today, and even if I've been given a 10-place penalty I hope to score some points here. It's been a chaotic race for the last two years and we can't predict how it will be tomorrow, so we will do our best to have a good race and fight our way forward."