Azerbaijan GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen: "Obviously it was far from ideal for everybody and we looked like amateurs here today. It should not be like this. It's up to the FIA to make sure that the track is like it's supposed to be. It seems to be that every year some drainage hole comes loose, or something slides up. Luckily nobody got hurt, but it obviously destroyed everybody's day."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "Again I could only drive one session today. For me it is becoming quite normal as I also missed FP1 in China - at the next race I'll only show up on Saturday. Joking aside, FP2 was not too bad and I got quite a few laps in. I'm happy with the car and even if I've been given a 10-place grid penalty I think something is possible here."