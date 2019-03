Bahrain GP: Qualifying team notes - Alfa Romeo

Frederic Vasseur: "So far, it has been a tricky weekend for us. We had an issue on both cars yesterday and could not run in the second practice session. We are lacking some data on our qualifying and longrun performance but given the circumstances we had quite a solid result today. Our pace is good and both drivers feel comfortable in the cars. Kimi will be starting in the top ten, and Antonio will have the challenge to fight his way forward in a very tight midfield. We will push hard and aim to finish the race with both cars in the points here in Bahrain."

Kimi Raikkonen: "We got the maximum our of our car today, and we are doing a good job. The car feels good, but we can't predict how the race will be tomorrow because we missed our second practice session yesterday and didn't do any longruns. The weather could take on a leading role in the race - I heard it will get windy, so we will see how that plays out."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It has not been an easy weekend until now. The second session would have been very important for us yesterday to see where we will stand in qualifying and the race. We don't really know what to expect from the race tomorrow. The conditions will be quite different to what we experienced in FP1 and FP3, so we will do our best to have a good race and fight our way forward in this tight midfield."