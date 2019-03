Bahrain GP: Race team notes - Alfa Romeo

Frederic Vasseur: "It was a solid race for us, with both drivers putting up a good fight. Kimi stayed steady throughout and brought home some more points for our team. Antonio showed a strong performance, gaining 5 positions and finishing in P11, very close to the points. Our pace was good and the team worked well together. It has been a positive start to the season for us and we look forward to seeing what we will achieve at the next Grand Prix in China."

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was a nice race, there were some good battles. In the middle of the race we had a bit of a tricky moment, with the wind and the tyres posing a challenge. By the second pitstop the car felt really good. Step by step, we will try to make everything more solid and will make more progress."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was a good but challenging race. I could make some good advances and had a good pace at the end of the race. Unfortunately, I couldn't challenge for 10th place because of the safety car. We were really close to the points and that is positive. Now I have to stay focused and keep working for the next race in Shanghai."

