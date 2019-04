Giovinazzi faces Baku grid penalty

Antonio Giovinazzi looks set to take the first grid penalty of the 2019 season this weekend in Baku.

The Italian, who has yet to open his points account or make it beyond Q2, is set to be hit with a 10-place grid penalty after Alfa Romeo opted to fit his car, and that of his teammate, Kimi Raikkonen, with new control electronics for this weekend's race.

Having suffered an issue with his control electrics in China which meant he was unable to post a time and therefore started from the back of the grid, this weekend's new set brings him up to three sets for the season thus far, the rules limiting drivers to just two.

As a result, before his weekend has even begun, the Italian faces a ten-place grid penalty, the last thing he needed going into a weekend on a street circuit.

Aware of the increasing pressure on the youngster, team boss Frederic Vasseur has made clear that it is the team that is to blame for most of his issues this season.

"Antonio so far couldn't show his real potential, but that's completely down to the team," said the Frenchman. "Some technical issues and therefore missed track time meant that he could never get comfortable and get the best out of the car, but especially in Australia in Q1 he showed how fast he is.

"Everyone just needs to be a bit patient and I'm sure he'll come around," he added.

"I'm going to Baku pumped up and with some good vibes," insisted Giovinazzi. "I have very good memories as I won two races when I drove in GP2, I like the track and I hope that I can improve my performance and get the maximum potential out of the car."