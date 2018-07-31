Giovinazzi sets a blistering pace at Hungary test

Antonio Giovinazzi posted the fastest lap time ever witnessed at the Hungaroring today, as the second pre-season test got underway.

While it is not known how much fuel the Italian was running, and hypersofts weren't available to drivers over the Grand Prix weekend, his best time of 1:15.648 was still over half-a-second quicker than anything his Ferrari teammates achieved over the three practice sessions.

Though the timesheets record that the next quickest driver, Marcus Ericsson, posted a best time 2.507s down on Giovinazzi, rain in the afternoon meant that there was little further slick running and certainly not at that pace.

There were ten drivers in action however, while Haas has chosen to sit-out the test, Toro Rosso had two cars in action, one for the main in-season test and the other completing tests of prototype 2019 compounds for Pirelli. Brendon Hartley drove the test car while Sean Gelael was on duty for Pirelli.

A crash for Gelael in the afternoon resulted in the only red flag of the day, and it was shortly after that the rain began to fall.

Of the ten drivers on duty, only three, Ericsson, Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg, were the regular race drivers, the remainder being the team' test and reserves.

Hartley completed the most laps (126), ahead of Ricciardo (125), while, in the Mercedes, George Russell completed just 49.

While Gelael was testing 2019 tyre compounds, Williams and Force India took the opportunity to run 2019 front wings.

