Pre-season testing to remain in Spain

Plans to shift 2019 pre-season testing to Bahrain have been abandoned, according to Williams technical boss Paddy Lowe.

With a view to the instability of the weather in Barcelona in March - this year's schedule losing one day due to snow - not to mention the fact that the new track surface meant the data acquired this year was unrepresentative, it was mooted that pre-season testing should take place in Bahrain next year.

Mindful of the fact that the teams had blocked a previous move to relocate testing to the desert on cost grounds, Formula One Management had agreed to cover some of the costs providing the teams allowed its TV cameras more access in a bid to stimulate excitement ahead of the season.

"As far as I know that's not going to happen now," said Paddy Lowe, according to Motorsport.com. "I think during this week it's become clear that there isn't enough support to do it.

"I think it's being discussed where exactly to go. There was a meeting about it today," he added. "I think Barcelona's suggested, Jerez is an option. I think it has been resurfaced, that's why it's in the frame. There may be other places to consider but they would be the two most likely."

Indeed, though Jerez fell out of favour with the teams, and was last used in 2015, the new track surface and the more predictable weather may make the Spanish track a more attractive proposition.