Crunch Miami meeting delayed

A public hearing scheduled for next week (26 July) on the possibility of an F1 race in Miami from 2019, has been resheduled for late next month after the August recess.

Papers filed on Tuesday revealed that "a public hearing will be held by the City Commission of the City of Miami, Florida on Thursday, July 26... for the purpose of... authorizing the City Manager to execute the Host City Agreement."

However, the Miami Herald today reports that the hearing has been delayed until after the August recess.

The delay comes at a time the event is facing mounting opposition from residents and businesses concerned by the noise and disruption.

Indeed, the Miami Herald claims that the rescheduling of the hearing will allow city official to obtain more input from residents.

Nonetheless, City Manager Emilio Gonzalez is confident the event will eventually get the green light.

"We want to make sure we do this right," he said. "It's a big event."

However, residents and businesses remain unimpressed. "The response is always, 'we're going to fix it and return it to where the city likes it again'," local resident Ken Schwart is quotes as saying. "Why do we want to live through months of inconvenience to just get back to where we were? It's crazy."

Meanwhile, the mood will not be helped by the revelation that a Fan Fsst in Miami ahead of this year's United States Grand Prix in Austin - around 1,400 miles away - is set to become an annual event.