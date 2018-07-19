Mercedes teases with 'announce' tweet

Mercedes teases its fans (and the media) as it tweets a picture of contract along with the word... "announce".

This being the German team's home Grand Prix - even though the majority of its F1 operation is based in England - Hockenheim would be the ideal place to make all manner of announcements.

Most likely is that Lewis Hamilton has finally put pen to paper having stalled for as long as anyone can remember.

With the Briton in the thick of it as he battles for his fifth title, there really is nowhere else to go, so one has to presume the delay in agreeing a new deal was down to the length of contract and money.

Alternatively, the team could be announcing that Valtteri Bottas has been retained for a third season... or, more likely both drivers will continue.

Either way, when the announcement is made, it is likely to finally kick-start the game of musical chairs that will decide who goes where in 2019, with a number of drivers out of contract this year and a number of teams looking likely to seek at least one change.

Watch this space.