Bottas to be confirmed today? (Updated)

As was the case yesterday, Mercedes has begun the day with a cryptic tweet containing a picture of a contract.

However, this time around there is a follow-on tweet with a gif featuring Bill Murray in a scene from the movie Groundhog Day, announcing - appropriately - "Well, it's Groundhog Day"..

It hardly takes a genius to work out that another announcement is imminent, and by the looks of it, it will see Valtteri Bottas confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's teammate for 2019.

The big question being is the Finn, like Hamilton, on a two-year deal (and £40m a year!) or just one year.

Though he has yet to make it to the top step of the podium this year, Bottas has suffered some appalling bad luck.

Furthermore, the team, especially Hamilton, seems happy with the Finn.

If Bottas is retained for two years, expect further pieces of the 2019 'who goes where' jigsaw to fall into place either this weekend or next week in Hungary before the summer break.

In a subsequent tweet, Bottas confirmed that he is remaining with Mercedes for 2019 and there is an option for 2020. While it makes sense to retain the Finn, one has to wonder why the German team didn't simply agree a two-year deal.