Test Times: Hungaroring 31-07

NEWS STORY
31/07/2018

Today's times from the Hungaroring, the first day of ther second in-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Giovinazzi Ferrari HS 96 1:15.648 129.551 mph
Ericsson Sauber HS 95 1:18.155 2.507
Hartley Toro Rosso US 126 1:19.251 3.603
Norris McLaren US 107 1:19.294 3.646
Russell Mercedes SS 49 1:19.781 4.133
Ricciardo Red Bull US 125 1:19.854 4.206
Latifi Force India S 103 1:19.994 4.346
Hulkenberg Renault M 63 1:20.826 5.178
Rowland Williams S 35 1:20.970 5.322
Gelael Toro Rosso EX 109 1:21.451 5.803

