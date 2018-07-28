Site logo

Hungary GP Qualifying - Times

28/07/2018

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.658 102.451 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:35.918 0.260
3 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:36.186 0.528
4 Vettel Ferrari 1:36.210 0.552
5 Sainz Renault 1:36.743 1.085
6 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:37.591 1.933
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.032 2.374
8 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:38.128 2.470
9 Magnussen Haas 1:39.858 4.200
10 Grosjean Haas 1:40.593 4.935
11 Alonso McLaren 1:35.214
12 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:36.921
13 Hulkenberg Renault 1:36.506
14 Ericsson Sauber 1:37.075
15 Stroll Williams No Time
16 Vandoorne McLaren 1:18.782
17 Leclerc Sauber 1:18.817
18 Ocon Force India 1:19.142
19 Perez Force India 1:19.200
20 Sirotkin Williams 1:19.301

