Hungary GP Friday Free 1 - Times

27/07/2018

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:17.613 126.271 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:17.692 0.079
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.701 0.088
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:17.948 0.335
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.036 0.423
6 Bottas Mercedes 1:18.470 0.857
7 Grosjean Haas 1:18.975 1.362
8 Hulkenberg Renault 1:19.025 1.412
9 Sainz Renault 1:19.128 1.515
10 Magnussen Haas 1:19.187 1.574
11 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:19.352 1.739
12 Alonso McLaren 1:19.690 2.077
13 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:19.841 2.228
14 Stroll Williams 1:20.012 2.399
15 Ocon Force India 1:20.065 2.452
16 Vandoorne McLaren 1:20.151 2.538
17 Perez Force India 1:20.159 2.546
18 Giovinazzi Sauber 1:20.293 2.680
19 Sirotkin Williams 1:20.307 2.694
20 Ericsson Sauber 1:20.697 3.084

