German GP: Qualifying - Times

21/07/2018

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Emirates Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:11.212 143.683 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:11.416 0.204
3 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:11.547 0.335
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.822 0.610
5 Magnussen Haas 1:12.200 0.988
6 Grosjean Haas 1:12.544 1.332
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:12.560 1.348
8 Sainz Renault 1:12.692 1.480
9 Leclerc Sauber 1:12.717 1.505
10 Perez Force India 1:12.774 1.562
11 Alonso McLaren 1:13.657
12 Sirotkin Williams 1:13.702
13 Ericsson Sauber 1:13.736
14 Hamilton Mercedes No Time
15 Ricciardo Red Bull No Time
16 Ocon Force India 1:13.720
17 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:13.749
18 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:14.045
19 Stroll Williams 1:14.206
20 Vandoorne McLaren 1:14.401

