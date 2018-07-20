Ricciardo to start German GP from back of grid

New engine components mean that Daniel Ricciardo will start this weekend's German Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

Ahead of this morning's opening practice session it was revealed that the Australian had taken on a new MGU-K, Control Electronics and Energy Store.

In each case it is his third of the season, and with these components limited to just two over the course of the season the Red Bull automatically gets a grid penalty that sees him demoted to the back for Sunday's race.

With Red Bull having notified the FIA of the intended changes on Monday (16th) it is clear that this is a strategic decision aimed at seeing the Australian take the hit here in Germany where the team is expected to struggle and not in next week's race in Hungary where the characteristics of the Hungaroring will suit the RB14.