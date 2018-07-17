Red Bull partners with The Weather Company

Being able to see into the future is an invaluable skill for a Formula One team - which is why Red Bull is pleased to announce an extension of its Innovation Partnership with IBM to include services from The Weather Company, an IBM Business. This builds upon its long-term partnership with IBM, which continues to accelerate our race scenario planning and design processes.

Modern-era Formula One is a data-driven sport, which makes The Weather Company the perfect partner. The IBM-owned forecaster uses one of the most sophisticated and powerful analytical engines ever seen, creating weather forecasts for 2.2 billion locations on the planet, responding to 50 billion requests for information every day and servicing the needs of 3,500 business clients who rely on it, to help make better, more informed decisions.

Weather is one of the largest, most challenging data sets out there - and insight from The Weather Company will enable Red Bull to go racing with more confidence.

Weather is one of the key variables in car performance, with data on atmospheric pressure, likely temperatures, wind direction and rainfall being crucial across a range of strategic and tactical variables.

For instance, accurate historical data is incredibly important in tyre selection, the allocations of which have to be made 14 weeks before a flyaway grand prix. Nearer the date, the combination of recent and historical weather trends for the event location is plugged into software models, allowing the team to develop highly accurate baseline setups for the car's aerodynamic performance, ensuring it hits the ground running at the track.

"We are really excited to have started working with The Weather Company as part of our IBM relationship, providing us with accurate worldwide weather insights," said Guillaume Rocquelin, the Austrian team's head of race engineering. "With their advanced models and extensive range of weather stations, they are proven to be at the leading edge of global weather forecasting. Their easily accessible dashboard and customisable API (Application Programming Interface) information and database, will support Aston Martin Red Bull Racing operations with live and precise weather forecasting, tailored to our needs, in any location. This will improve planning and performance throughout our business, from pre-race event logistics to on-track activities."

The Weather Company is the world's largest weather enterprise, helping people make informed decisions - and take action - based on the performance impact of weather. The company offers the most accurate, personalised and actionable weather data and insights to millions of consumers and thousands of businesses via Weather's API, its business solutions division, and its own digital platform from The Weather Channel.