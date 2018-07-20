Site logo

German GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

20/07/2018

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Emirates Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:13.525 139.162 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.529 0.004
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.714 0.189
4 Vettel Ferrari 1:13.796 0.271
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:13.903 0.378
6 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:14.267 0.742
7 Grosjean Haas 1:14.691 1.166
8 Magnussen Haas 1:14.853 1.328
9 Leclerc Sauber 1:15.097 1.572
10 Hulkenberg Renault 1:15.282 1.757
11 Perez Force India 1:15.415 1.890
12 Alonso McLaren 1:15.544 2.019
13 Stroll Williams 1:15.629 2.104
14 Sainz Renault 1:15.769 2.244
15 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:15.864 2.339
16 Sirotkin Williams 1:15.876 2.351
17 Latifi Force India 1:16.023 2.498
18 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:16.071 2.546
19 Giovinazzi Sauber 1:16.136 2.611
20 Vandoorne McLaren 1:16.149 2.624

