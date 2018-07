Latifi gets FP1 outing at Hockenheim

Nicholas Latifi, currently 13th in the F2 championship, will drive Esteban Ocon's VJM11 next Friday in opening practice at Hockenheim, in order to gain further experience of working with the team during a Grand Prix event.



He will subsequently drive for the team during the Budapest test on Tuesday July 31 before Nikita Mazepin takes over driving duties on the Wednesday.

Latifi last drove the VJM11 in FP1 in Canada.