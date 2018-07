British GP: Qualifying team notes - Force India

Esteban Ocon: "I am pretty happy to be back in the top ten after missing out on Q3 in the last two races. We have made a step forward and we can be satisfied with our performance gains, but we need to keep pushing. We start tomorrow's race in the points already and I feel confident because we usually have better race pace compared to our single lap speed. The middle of the field is so close at the moment so it's going to be a big battle tomorrow, especially with a Renault behind me and my teammate, Sergio, who will both be pushing hard."

Sergio Perez: "There was the potential to be a bit quicker, but the track didn't improve as much as I was expecting. The margins were very close and unfortunately I missed out on a place in Q3. P12 is not the worst place to be starting tomorrow: we can race well from there and points are achievable. I have a free choice of tyres for the start and we have new tyres available. The hot track temperatures have the potential to make things interesting tomorrow. With high degradation it could make a one-stop race difficult to achieve."

Otmar Szafnauer: "P10 and P12 is probably a fair reflection of our performance level this weekend. The middle of the grid is incredibly close and we've been inside the top ten or on the cusp of it through all the sessions leading up to qualifying. Both Esteban and Checo delivered clean and tidy laps, so there wasn't much more available for us today. It seems like it's always about the weather at the British Grand Prix and tomorrow the heat will play an interesting role because it's certainly impacting tyre degradation and could see some different strategies unfold in the race."