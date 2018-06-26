Austrian GP: Preview - Force India

Vijay Mallya: "After a challenging weekend in France we hope that Austria will bring better fortunes. It's our 200th race weekend and it would be nice to celebrate the milestone with a special result. It's been a long journey since 2008 and I'm very proud of the results we have achieved, especially in 2016 and 2017. It's an incredibly busy time of the season with four races in five weeks and the fight in the middle of the grid remains very close. We will keep working hard to be at the front of the midfield as the season progresses."

Sergio Perez: "200 races is a very special moment for the team and it's been a big part of my life for five years now. I have a lot of memories here, including five podiums. When I look back to when I joined at the end of 2013, I never thought we would have had this kind of success together. We have grown a lot together and I have enjoyed the best years of the team.

"The circuit in Austria looks simple but in reality it's quite a difficult lap to get right. There are only a few corners, but each one is a challenge and can easily ruin your lap if you don't hit your braking point or find the apex. With some long straights it's important to carry good speed on the corner exits, especially on the exit of turn one, otherwise you lap times will suffer.

"I think everybody loves the beautiful location of the track. When the weather is nice it's a fantastic place to go racing. You're in the hills with the countryside all around you, which is why there are so many elevation changes of the circuit. There is also an off-camber final corner, where you can easily run wide and lose time."

Esteban Ocon: "Austria is always a fun event. It's a cool track and very unique because of its layout and the mountains make a very unusual setting. I am looking forward to being there in the hills and the fresh air. The circuit is short and has only eight corners but that makes for a very tight grid. Qualifying is going to be decided by small details and any mistake will make a big difference. It's not going to be easy.

"Turns four and five - the double left corners in the middle of the circuit - are my favourite parts of the track. The first left hander is quite quick and you take the second almost flat out: you need to be brave getting into those corners quickly to get a good line. It's definitely the most satisfying part of the lap.

"It's a big weekend for the team - reaching 200 races in Formula One is a milestone. I'm proud to be part of this team's history: we represent something special on the grid and I think the sport wouldn't be the same without Force India. Hopefully we can celebrate this occasion with a good result this weekend."