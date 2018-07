British GP: Practice team notes - Force India

Sergio Perez: "It's been a busy day for the team. We had an update package to evaluate in the morning session, where we split the test plan between the two cars. Understanding how these tyres work on the resurfaced Silverstone track was one of our main aims from the day: we gathered a lot of data about all the compounds and we expect the conditions to remain very hot for the rest of the weekend. The margins are, as always, very tight in the midfield, so we will need to make a step forward before qualifying, but I think we can aim for Q3 tomorrow."

Esteban Ocon: "It was quite a good day, ending up in the top ten in both the sessions. We've done most of our homework for tomorrow and the new aero parts certainly helped us. The car is feeling good and I'm confident we can be strong tomorrow and Sunday. We just need to keep working hard tonight on the small details to find those last few tenths."

Otmar Szafnauer: "We had a positive day of practice, with both cars running very different set-ups to analyse the upgrades we are bringing to this race - namely the new floor. We collected most of the information we needed and we will work hard to find more performance in the lead up to qualifying. The new track surface is very smooth, but there's plenty of grip out there. The tyre compounds are very different from those used in the last few races, but we managed to run on each of them and this should give us the information we need to make the best choices tonight."