German GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
20/07/2018

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Emirates Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.085 140.000 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.111 0.026
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:13.190 0.105
4 Vettel Ferrari 1:13.310 0.225
5 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:13.427 0.342
6 Grosjean Haas 1:13.973 0.888
7 Magnussen Haas 1:14.189 1.104
8 Leclerc Sauber 1:14.374 1.289
9 Hulkenberg Renault 1:14.496 1.411
10 Ocon Force India 1:14.508 1.423
11 Perez Force India 1:14.552 1.467
12 Sainz Renault 1:14.592 1.507
13 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:14.682 1.597
14 Ericsson Sauber 1:14.783 1.698
15 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:14.793 1.708
16 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:14.830 1.745
17 Alonso McLaren 1:14.836 1.751
18 Stroll Williams 1:15.269 2.184
19 Sirotkin Williams 1:15.408 2.323
20 Vandoorne McLaren 1:15.454 2.369

