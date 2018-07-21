German GP: Saturday Free - Times

Full times from the final free practice session for the Emirates Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Sauber 1:34.577 108.186 mph 2 Ericsson Sauber 1:35.000 0.423 3 Sirotkin Williams 1:35.334 0.757 4 Vettel Ferrari 1:35.573 0.996 5 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:35.659 1.082 6 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:36.151 1.574 7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:36.873 2.296 8 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:37.755 3.178 9 Stroll Williams 1:38.393 3.816