Site logo

German GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
21/07/2018

Full times from the final free practice session for the Emirates Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Sauber 1:34.577 108.186 mph
2 Ericsson Sauber 1:35.000 0.423
3 Sirotkin Williams 1:35.334 0.757
4 Vettel Ferrari 1:35.573 0.996
5 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:35.659 1.082
6 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:36.151 1.574
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:36.873 2.296
8 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:37.755 3.178
9 Stroll Williams 1:38.393 3.816

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2018. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss