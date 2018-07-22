Site logo

German GP: Result

22/07/2018

Full result of the Emirates Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 67 1hr 32:29.845
2 Bottas Mercedes 67 + 0:04.535
3 Raikkonen Ferrari 67 + 0:06.732
4 Verstappen Red Bull 67 + 0:07.654
5 Hulkenberg Renault 67 + 0:26.609
6 Grosjean Haas 67 + 0:28.871
7 Perez Force India 67 + 0:30.556
8 Ocon Force India 67 + 0:31.750
9 Ericsson Sauber 67 + 0:32.362
10 Hartley Toro Rosso 67 + 0:34.197
11 Magnussen Haas 67 + 0:34.919
12 Sainz Renault 67 + 0:43.069
13 Vandoorne McLaren 67 + 0:46.617
14 Gasly Toro Rosso 66 + 1 Lap
15 Leclerc Sauber 66 + 1 Lap
16 Alonso McLaren 66 + 1 Lap
Stroll Williams 53 Retired
Vettel Ferrari 51 Accident
Sirotkin Williams 51 Retired
Ricciardo Red Bull 27 Retired

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:15.545 (Lap 66)

