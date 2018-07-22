Gasly demoted following engine change

Pierre Gasly will start from the back of the grid today after Honda elected to change his engine.

This morning, the FIA confirmed that it was informed at 18:40 yesterday that Honda wished to change the internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics, none of the changes being in conformity with the regulations that limit drivers to three engines, turbochargers and MGU-Hs and two control electrics, energy stores and MGU-Ks.

Indeed, the change brings Gasly up to his fifth ICE, turbocharger and MGU-H, fourth MGU-K, and third energy store and control electrics.

The resultant grid penalty will see the Frenchman, who qualified 17th, start from the back row alongside Daniel Ricciardo.