Gasly demoted following engine change

NEWS STORY
22/07/2018

Pierre Gasly will start from the back of the grid today after Honda elected to change his engine.

This morning, the FIA confirmed that it was informed at 18:40 yesterday that Honda wished to change the internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics, none of the changes being in conformity with the regulations that limit drivers to three engines, turbochargers and MGU-Hs and two control electrics, energy stores and MGU-Ks.

Indeed, the change brings Gasly up to his fifth ICE, turbocharger and MGU-H, fourth MGU-K, and third energy store and control electrics.

The resultant grid penalty will see the Frenchman, who qualified 17th, start from the back row alongside Daniel Ricciardo.

