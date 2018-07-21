German GP: Qualifying team notes - Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly: "It's such a shame to go out in qualifying so early. We hoped we would see some rain for the session but it didn't happen unfortunately. It's pretty difficult for us at the moment because the other teams are improving and we haven't made the step forward we would have liked, so we need to work hard to catch the others. I know the team is working flat out, but we are still struggling with pace. I knew it wouldn't have been easy to make it to Q2 today, and in the end we missed it by just four-hundredths of a second. However, considering our times yesterday, our race pace looks competitive, so hopefully tonight we can find a good strategy for tomorrow. Everything's possible - of course we will need some lucky happenings to make our way through the pack, but we will give it our everything to recover as many positions as we can."

Brendon Hartley: "I'm a bit disappointed that we didn't make it to Q2 today. It was a relatively smooth session, my first lap looked OK so I opted for one lap at the end of the session. In hindsight, maybe doing two laps would have been better with the track improving the way it did. In addition, we really lacked some pace on the Ultrasoft tyre today. Thinking of the positives, our long run pace looks quite competitive - we were one of the quickest cars in the midfield during the race simulations."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "We recognised some weaknesses from yesterday, so we planned a number of changes to the car and decided how to operate the tyres for FP3 and qualifying. Unfortunately, it rained during FP3 which meant we couldn't put our dry setup ideas into practice. The rain was quite heavy so even if we didn't get representative running, it was useful to get a run in at the end to check the balance of the car, as there was a chance of rain in qualifying - we wanted to make sure we had the car in the right window. We found a good balance with both cars and the drivers were pretty happy going into qualifying. Unfortunately, we just didn't have the right pace today. As we can see from the time sheets, it was once again very tight in the midfield and half a tenth makes a big difference. Thinking about tomorrow's race, our long run pace yesterday was pretty competitive and we've usually been able to manage our tyres in the race better than most, so there's no reason not to remain positive. Since we are starting from the back, some overtaking will be required and we know it will be tricky, but anything can happen. We'll have to look through all of the strategy options tonight to figure out what we need to do to make the best progress tomorrow."

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director): "This morning's final hour of free practice in the wet was not very useful, as it is meant to be dry for tomorrow's race. The rain also made it difficult to know what to expect in qualifying, although that is the same for all the teams. The result is disappointing and we need to work hard to improve the overall package as soon as possible."