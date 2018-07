Austrian GP: Race team notes - Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly: "I think that was one of the most difficult races I've had. Stoffel and I had contact at Turn 3 on the first lap which caused heavy damage to my floor and after that the car was sliding everywhere. I gave it my best and we were running inside of the points, but it was super difficult to drive the car and in the end I had no grip left on my tyres. It's a shame to finish so close to the points. We brought an updated aero package to Austria this weekend, but with the damage I had on the floor, we lost a lot of downforce and we didn't get a clear read on it. Today there was a real opportunity to score points as we were running 8th with a few laps to go so it's a shame, but the potential is there. Now we have to focus on Silverstone next week and make a step forward."

Brendon Hartley: "We made a few changes to the aero balance compared to qualifying so I felt much better with the car today. In the first part of the race I seemed to struggle compared to the Saubers around me, but as the tyres got older, the car came alive and was getting stronger. Points were always going to be tough today, but I was battling with Ericsson and he finished 9th, so it's a bit disappointing to see that! We were clearly really strong on tyres today but then something failed on the rear of the car. Initially I thought it was a puncture because I could feel something moving on the rear, but I'm not entirely sure what the issue is. We'll look into the cause tonight and hopefully come back stronger next week in Silverstone."

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director): "Brendon was running tenth, doing a good job of managing his tyres, when he had to stop with an issue not related to the PU and Pierre was comfortably in the points, until in the closing stages, his tyres went off and he slipped down to eleventh. It's a shame, but with another race weekend starting on Friday, we head to Silverstone to try again at what is something of a home race, as our European F1 base is just down the road in Milton Keynes."