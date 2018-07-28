Site logo

Hungary GP Saturday Free - Times

28/07/2018

Full times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:16.170 128.663 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:16.229 0.059
3 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:16.373 0.203
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.749 0.579
5 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:16.803 0.633
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.946 0.776
7 Sainz Renault 1:17.754 1.584
8 Hulkenberg Renault 1:18.083 1.913
9 Grosjean Haas 1:18.084 1.914
10 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:18.139 1.969
11 Magnussen Haas 1:18.230 2.060
12 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:18.252 2.082
13 Leclerc Sauber 1:18.376 2.206
14 Alonso McLaren 1:18.467 2.297
15 Ocon Force India 1:18.512 2.342
16 Sirotkin Williams 1:18.630 2.460
17 Vandoorne McLaren 1:18.789 2.619
18 Ericsson Sauber 1:18.842 2.672
19 Perez Force India 1:18.962 2.792
20 Stroll Williams 1:19.132 2.962

