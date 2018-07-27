Site logo

Hungary GP Friday Free 2 - Times

27/07/2018

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:16.834 127.551 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.908 0.074
3 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:17.061 0.227
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:17.153 0.319
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.587 0.753
6 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.868 1.034
7 Grosjean Haas 1:18.065 1.231
8 Sainz Renault 1:18.495 1.661
9 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:18.518 1.684
10 Ocon Force India 1:18.761 1.927
11 Perez Force India 1:18.850 2.016
12 Alonso McLaren 1:18.857 2.023
13 Magnussen Haas 1:18.880 2.046
14 Hulkenberg Renault 1:18.913 2.079
15 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:18.916 2.082
16 Ericsson Sauber 1:19.043 2.209
17 Leclerc Sauber 1:19.137 2.303
18 Stroll Williams 1:19.645 2.811
19 Vandoorne McLaren 1:19.712 2.878
20 Sirotkin Williams 1:19.770 2.936

