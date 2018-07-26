Villeneuve: Hamilton thinks he's Jesus

Just two weeks after pronouncing Williams, the team with which he won the 1997 world championship, was "dead", Jacques Villeneuve continues to be a 'very naughty boy', claiming that Lewis Hamilton sees himself as the messiah.

The Canadian, who is now a pundit with Sky Italia, has hit out following a Hockenheim weekend in which Hamilton ran the full gamut of emotions; seen kneeling beside his car following a hydraulics issue that eliminated him from Q2, quoting Nelson Mandela and Maya Angelou in reaction to said failure, praising god following his sensational drive to victory not to mention his subsequent stance on the podium... and subsequent criticism of Sky Sport's pundits - including a certain N Rosberg - for "undermining" him

"He confuses Formula One with Hollywood," said the Canadian. "Everything he does is staged... he portrays himself on social media like he is Jesus.

"The way he knelt next to his car after his problem in qualifying looked like the suffering of Christ," Villeneuve continued. "And what he said afterwards was the Sermon on the Mount.

"Then he gestured so dramatically on the podium that everyone could see who sent the sudden rain."

While scattered storms are predicted for the weekend, Villeneuve would be best served avoiding possible plagues frogs and locusts.