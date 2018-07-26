Site logo

Villeneuve: Hamilton thinks he's Jesus

NEWS STORY
26/07/2018

Just two weeks after pronouncing Williams, the team with which he won the 1997 world championship, was "dead", Jacques Villeneuve continues to be a 'very naughty boy', claiming that Lewis Hamilton sees himself as the messiah.

The Canadian, who is now a pundit with Sky Italia, has hit out following a Hockenheim weekend in which Hamilton ran the full gamut of emotions; seen kneeling beside his car following a hydraulics issue that eliminated him from Q2, quoting Nelson Mandela and Maya Angelou in reaction to said failure, praising god following his sensational drive to victory not to mention his subsequent stance on the podium... and subsequent criticism of Sky Sport's pundits - including a certain N Rosberg - for "undermining" him

"He confuses Formula One with Hollywood," said the Canadian. "Everything he does is staged... he portrays himself on social media like he is Jesus.

"The way he knelt next to his car after his problem in qualifying looked like the suffering of Christ," Villeneuve continued. "And what he said afterwards was the Sermon on the Mount.

"Then he gestured so dramatically on the podium that everyone could see who sent the sudden rain."

While scattered storms are predicted for the weekend, Villeneuve would be best served avoiding possible plagues frogs and locusts.

1. Posted by vins0n, 23 minutes ago

"Yes."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by kdxrider, 35 minutes ago

"Yeah! I hope we don't get the 'religious' bit all the time too ----

Mind you, Villeneuve is working for an ""Italian"" channel, he's got to play up to the Italian fans some, hasn't he. Got to keep his job right ?"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Burton, 48 minutes ago

"I didn't really want to agree with Jacques on this one, but I have to...Lewis is not an abrasive character but sometimes you go "wtf is he doing?!". The kneeling next to the car was quite silly.

Hopefully Lewis doesn't take a page from evangelical Brazilian footballers and starts mentioning God at every single post-match flash-interview..."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

