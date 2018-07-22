Hamilton under investigation

German Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton is under investigation by the Hockenheim stewards following the incident during today's race in which the Briton was told top pit but then told to stay out.

Race fans heard the Briton being told "in, in, in, in" as the safety car was deployed following Sebastian Vettel's crash, only to be told to stay out as he entered the pitlane, then once again told to pit after he had rejoined the track

Having cut across the grass verge in order to rejoin the track, the world champion asked his team: "What's going on?"

Speaking about the incident after the race, the Briton admitted: "It was so confusing. We came around Turn 16, and Kimi started turning in, they had asked me to box, and I said Kimi is pitting.

"Then they said 'stay out', but I was already in the lane and then I started turning out to go over the grass. Then they said no 'stay in, but I was already back on track.

"The reason I mention it is that there are times when you do the opposite to the car in front and I felt this was a chance to do the opposite to Kimi and gain ground on the road," he admitted. "That is why I questioned it and ultimately it turned out to be the right thing.

"But it was so intense and really confusing, because they were all panicking on the pit wall and I was probably the only relaxed one."

Hamilton is alleged to have breached Appendix L Chapter IV Article 4 (d) of the FIA International Sporting Code, in that he crossed the line separating the pit entry and the track.

The code states that: "Except in cases of force majeure (accepted as such by the stewards), the crossing, in any direction, of the line separating the pit entry and the track by a car entering the pit lane is prohibited."