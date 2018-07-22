Site logo

German GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

22/07/2018

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Emirates Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Hamilton Mercedes SN USN
Bottas Mercedes USU SN USN
Raikkonen Ferrari USU SN USN
Verstappen Red Bull USU SN IN USU
Hulkenberg Renault USU MN IN USU
Grosjean Haas USU MN IN USU
Perez Force India USU SN
Ocon Force India USU SN
Ericsson Sauber SN USN
Hartley Toro Rosso SN MN USN
Magnussen Haas USU MN IN USU
Sainz Renault USU MN IN USU
Vandoorne McLaren SN MN USN
Gasly Toro Rosso SN WN USN
Leclerc Sauber USU SN IN SU
Alonso McLaren SN MN IN SU
Stroll Williams SN MN IN
Vettel Ferrari USU SN
Sirotkin Williams SN MN IN
Ricciardo Red Bull MN

Check out our Sunday gallery from Hockenheim, here.

