Hamilton gets a reprimand

22/07/2018

Following the incident during today's German Grand Prix, the Hockenheim stewards reviewed video and audio evidence, as well as hearing from the world champion and a Mercedes team representative.

According to the stewards, it was clear that there was an infringement of Appendix L Chapter IV Article 4 (d) of the FIA International Sporting Code, whereby the Briton clearly crossed the white line separating the pit entry and the track.

In deciding on the penalty for the infringement, the stewards took into account the following mitigating factors:

(i) the driver and the team candidly admitted the mistake and the fact that there was confusion within the team as to whether to stay out or to enter the pits and that led to the infringement.

(ii) The fact that the infringement took place during a Safety Car period.

(iii) At no time was there any danger to any other competitor and the change in direction was executed in a safe way.

Taking all these factor into account, including considering previous infringements of the above rule, the stewards were of the opinion that a reprimand would be the appropriate penalty for infringement on this occasion.

RELATED ARTICLES

1. Posted by Spartacus, 25 minutes ago

"Yes, I agree with Mad Matt. To me rules are quite simple, you cross the line you get a penalty. You drive along side the safety car you get a penalty. Not hard to determine these at all. If they started enforcing these rules straight across the board the teams would piss and moan then ultimately comply. No thinking about them at all. The harder rules where a panel of stewards need to come to a decision more hard than soft, are when grey areas are involved. "

2. Posted by Mad Matt, 1 hour ago

"Yet another bizarre decision. I knew at the time that what he did is against the rules, he knew and so did his team. The "circumstances" seem to me more like an excuse to not punish him.

He drove well but he's got a "super license" and he knew very well what he was doing.

He also drove along side the safety car for a short whole which I also thought wasn't allowed.

"

