Hamilton gets a reprimand

Following the incident during today's German Grand Prix, the Hockenheim stewards reviewed video and audio evidence, as well as hearing from the world champion and a Mercedes team representative.

According to the stewards, it was clear that there was an infringement of Appendix L Chapter IV Article 4 (d) of the FIA International Sporting Code, whereby the Briton clearly crossed the white line separating the pit entry and the track.

In deciding on the penalty for the infringement, the stewards took into account the following mitigating factors:

(i) the driver and the team candidly admitted the mistake and the fact that there was confusion within the team as to whether to stay out or to enter the pits and that led to the infringement.

(ii) The fact that the infringement took place during a Safety Car period.

(iii) At no time was there any danger to any other competitor and the change in direction was executed in a safe way.

Taking all these factor into account, including considering previous infringements of the above rule, the stewards were of the opinion that a reprimand would be the appropriate penalty for infringement on this occasion.