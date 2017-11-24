Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

24/11/2017

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:39.006 125.490 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:39.126 0.120
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:39.154 0.148
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:39.518 0.512
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:39.741 0.735
6 Perez Force India 1:40.293 1.287
7 Alonso McLaren 1:40.522 1.516
8 Vandoorne McLaren 1:40.569 1.563
9 Massa Williams 1:40.723 1.717
10 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:40.773 1.767
11 Russell Force India 1:41.131 2.125
12 Grosjean Haas 1:41.306 2.300
13 Stroll Williams 1:41.581 2.575
14 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:41.646 2.640
15 Sainz Renault 1:41.748 2.742
16 Wehrlein Sauber 1:41.752 2.746
17 Hulkenberg Renault 1:41.864 2.858
18 Giovinazzi Haas 1:42.065 3.059
19 Ericsson Sauber 1:42.344 3.338
20 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:42.585 3.579

