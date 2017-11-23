Abu Dhabi GP: Power Unit elements

Details of drivers power unit elements used prior to the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE Hamilton Mercedes 5 5 5 4 3 3 Bottas Mercedes 4 4 4 4 3 3 Ricciardo Red Bull 6 6 8 3 4 4 Verstappen Red Bull 6 5 6 3 4 4 Vettel Ferrari 5 5 5 4 4 4 Raikkonen Ferrari 4 4 4 4 4 4 Perez Force India 4 4 4 4 2 2 Ocon Force India 4 4 4 4 3 3 Massa Williams 4 4 4 4 3 2 Stroll Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 Alonso McLaren 9 11 11 8 7 6 Vandoorne McLaren 10 12 12 9 7 7 Hartley Toro Rosso 7 6 8 3 5 5 Gasly Toro Rosso 5 7 9 3 4 5 Grosjean Haas 4 4 4 4 4 4 Magnussen Haas 4 4 4 4 4 4 Hulkenberg Renault 5 5 6 4 4 4 Sainz Renault 5 6 6 3 4 4 Ericsson Sauber 4 4 4 4 4 4 Wehrlein Sauber 4 4 4 4 4 4