Only Renault dares to be different in Abu Dhabi

Next week's season finale in Abu Dhabi sees little various between the teams in terms of tyre choice.

Daniel Riccardo, Sergio Perez, Marcus Ericsson and the Ferrari, Williams and McLaren duos all opt for 10 sets of the ultrasoft rubber, while the rest - bar Renault - take 9 sets.

At Renault, Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz will take 8 sets of the purple-banded rubber as the French outfit seeks to overhaul Toro Rosso in the constructors' standings in the Faenza outfit's last race before switching to Honda engines.

The pattern is similar in terms of the supersofts, though there is a slight difference of opinion at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton taking 2 sets and teammate Valtteri Bottas 3.

At Williams, Lance Stroll takes just 1 set of the red banded rubber and teammate Felipe Massa, in his final F1 race, 2 sets.

Hamilton joins Ocon, Stroll, the Haas duo and Wehrlein in taking 2 sets of the soft tyres.

Last year's race was won by pole-man Hamilton running a two-stop strategy. The Briton starting on ultrasofts and subsequently running two stints on new soft tyres.

The highest placed driver on a one-stop strategy was Max Verstappen, who started on supersofts and then switched to softs, bringing his Red Bull home in fourth.