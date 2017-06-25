Wolff hits out at 'fake news' Jordan

According to Toto Wolff it's not only Eddie Jordan's hair that is fake... but also some of his 'insider exclusives'.

The Mercedes team boss hit out at the Irishman after the former team owner turned pundit, repeated an earlier claim that Mercedes will withdraw from F1 at the end of 2018.

The Irishman claims that the Brackley-based outfit is already in talks with the sport’s bosses to withdraw from its contract to remain in F1 until the end of 2020, but that it would continue as an engine supplier, even to the extent of providing power units for McLaren next season.

"I am ready for any banter with Eddie," said Wolff, "but for me I stop laughing when it is about making jokes on the back of 1,500 employees that care about their future.

"I said in an interview with him that it is too serious for me," he continued, "we are not leaving F1, none of our sponsors are leaving F1 and we are pretty happy with where we are.

"He should just stop putting these rumours, this fake news, out in the world."

