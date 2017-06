Bottas plays down 2018 fears

Speaking at today's FIA press conference, Valtteri Bottas continues to give countryman Kimi Raikkonen a run for his money in the Iceman stakes.

Indeed, the Finnish fellows both took part in today's press conference, the Ferrari star in Part 1 and Valtteri in Part 2.

Advised that speaking earlier in the week at the FIA's Sport Conference, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had admitted that Bottas is in an "uncomfortable position" as he awaits news of whether he will be retained for 2018, the Finn insisted he didn't feel anything of the kind.

"I feel normal because every single year for me in F1, I have had the same situation," smiled the Finn. "I've had no idea at this point what it is going to be next year, so for me it is a normal situation.

"I know some kind of plan when they are planning to have things sorted," he admitted, "but that is between us. There is no rush.

"The timeline is quite flexible," he insisted, "but like I said there is no rush really. For sure the discussions will be opened soon, because as a driver at some point it is always nice to know what you will do next year. But it is still a bit early days for that.

"For sure, I am keen to have a long term relationship with Mercedes, that is my target, and that is why every day I work hard and try to make the most out of every single situation."

With a number of drivers contracts running out this year, not to mention the improving form of Mercedes protege Esteban Ocon, whether he agrees or not, Bottas' position at present is indeed "uncomfortable", though probably nothing a couple more wins wouldn't cure.