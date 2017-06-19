FIA reveals 21 date 2018 calendar

The FIA has revealed a 21 date F1 calendar for 2018 including the sport's first triple header.

While the Malaysia Grand Prix drops off the calendar after this year's race, both the French and German Grands Prix make welcome returns, as Europe has been losing races in recent years.

However, the draft schedule issued by the FIA today, following its meeting of the World Motor Sport Council, reveals the first ever triple-header in the history of the sport, with the French, British and Austrian rounds taking place on successive weekends.

While there are no clashes with the Le Mans 24-Hour race, which is scheduled for 16/17 June, Fernando Alonso should note that the Indy 500 once again clashes with the Monaco Grand Prix.

The biggest change is the Russian Grand Prix which moves from April to September and will form a back-to-back with Japan.

Both the Chinese and Singapore rounds are subject to official confirmation of deals with the Commercial Rights Holder.

"We wanted to finalise next season's calendar early, so that all our stakeholders would have more time to prepare and we have managed it," said Chase Carey, "thanks in part through working closely with the FIA.

"We are proud to confirm that the German and French Grands Prix will take place in 2018. France was one of the seven races that made up the first ever World Championship in 1950 and it now returns after a decade. It will be held at the Paul Ricard circuit, which last hosted a round of the F1 Championship in 1990.

"The number of races has increased by one compared to the current season. We received numerous requests from those wishing to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix but we wanted the existing promoters to feel that we are putting all our efforts into ensuring that each race is a special event, so that the fans, our most important stakeholders, can enjoy a unique and unforgettable experience. If we can do that, then the entire Formula 1 family will reap the benefit."

"Alongside our partners in Formula 1 and across the FIA's major championships we have been working hard in recent months to achieve greater harmony among the various sporting calendars and reaching an early agreement on the 2018 Formula 1 schedule is part of this ongoing process," added Jean Todt.

"The FIA would also like to welcome back the French and German Grands Prix to the calendar, as both have a long and rich tradition in the sport." he added. "In that regard the FIA is particularly pleased that Formula One will once again return to France, the historic home of Grand Prix racing, and to the Circuit Paul Ricard, which last hosted the event in 1990."

Date Race Circuit 25-Mar Australia Melbourne 08-Apr China Shanghai* 15-Apr Bahrain Sakhir 29-Apr Azerbaijan Baku 13-May Spain Barcelona 27-May Monaco Monaco 10-Jun Canada Montreal 24-Jun France Le Castellet 01-Jul Austria Spielberg 08-Jul Great Britain Silverstone 22-Jul Germany Hockenheim 29-Jul Hungary Budapest 26-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps 02-Sep Italy Monza 16-Sep Singapore Singapore* 30-Sep Russia Sochi 07-Oct Japan Suzuka 21-Oct USA Austin 28-Oct Mexico Mexico City 11-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo* 25-Nov Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to commercial rights holder confirmation