Todt rules out all-electric F1

With the introduction of hybrid power units to Formula One in 2014, not to mention the FIA's increasing support for Alejandro Agag's Formula E series, many have feared that it is only a matter of time before F1 goes down the same 'electric avenue'.

These fears were hardly helped in March when Todt made clear that there was no hope of F1 returning to the days of screaming - or at least noisy - V12s, V10s or V8s.

"It will not be accepted by society," he told the FIA's Auto magazine. "We have a responsibility to run an organisation monitored by global society. And global society will not accept that.

"Indeed, I'm sure if you said, 'let's go back to engines from ten years ago', many manufacturers would not support such a move. I'm convinced a minimum of three out of four would leave.

"Also, we know that stability is essential, firstly, to have as much competition as possible, and then to protect the investment. You cannot invest in new technology every year, it is not financially sustainable, and we already complain about the cost of racing, the cost of Formula 1... a cost that for me is absurd."

However, according to La Presse, Todt is equally insistent that the sport will never go down the all-electric route.

"It's impossible," he is quoted as saying, "F1 is an absolutely different discipline."

However, he remains fiercely proud of the electric series. "It is a huge step forward compared to what we had before," he said.

"We have a dozen manufacturers who want to get involved, and we have been approached by some of the biggest cities in the world. Today there are brands like Renault that are in F1 and Formula E."

Indeed, the former Ferrari boss believes the Maranello outfit will one day get involved.

"I am confident that one day Ferrari will follow suit, and we would like to see that," he said.