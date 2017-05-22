McLaren looks set to stick with Honda

The smoke and mirrors job continuing to do the trick, Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 exploits drawing all attention from what looks likely to be another difficult weekend for his F1 team, it appears that Honda will continue with McLaren in 2018.

Despite the team's denials, speculation over McLaren seeking an alternative engine supply following three years of frustration have continued, with many linking the Woking outfit, despite further denials, with Mercedes.

However, the deadline by which time teams must confirm their 2018 engine supply to the FIA (May 6) and have this officially accepted by the sport's governing body (May 15) has passed, and seemingly it remains McLaren-Honda.

After this time any change would have to be agreed by all the manufacturers and such a move would not reflect well on either McLaren or Honda.

Furthermore, Mercedes has made it clear that it has no intention of supplying McLaren, Toto Wolff having expressed his desire to see Honda remain in F1.

At the same time, according to Auto Motor und Sport, Niki Lauda has ruled out such a move; still smarting from the Red Bull saga of 2015 the Austrian insists that Mercedes must now focus fully on its fight with Ferrari.

As the Indy 500 continues to divert attention, Honda is aiming to have its new engine in time for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Barcelona event saw an improvement from the Japanese manufacturer, as modifications to the fuel system and air intake took effect, a raft of further modifications for Montreal are expected to see Honda attain the sort of performance level targeted at the start of the season.