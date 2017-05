Grid penalty for Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne has been handed a 10-place grid penalty for today's Spanish Grand Prix

Following yesterday's qualifying session, in which the Belgian finished 19th, McLaren opted to change the engine in his car.

As the Energy Store and Control Electronics were his fifth of the season, each element being his fifth of the season, the youngster was handed a 5-place grid penalty for each component in accordance with Articles 23.3 a) and 23.3 e) of the Sporting Regulations.

It is the second successive race in which the youngster has been penalised, the McLaren driver incurring a 15-place grid penalty in Sochi.