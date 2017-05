Pit straight DRS zone extended

Overnight, officials in Barcelona opted to extend the main pit straight DRS zone by 100 metres.

With the new rules having further impacted overtaking this year, though the FIA was unwilling to make changes in the opening races, the fact that there was only one recorded manoeuvre in Sochi appears to have forced their hands.

Fearing that the layout of the Barcelona track, with its high-speed corner preceding the main straight might also mean a lack of passing officials opted to extend the pit straight DRS zone by a further 100 metres bringing the start of the zone to 57 metres after Turn 16 whereas previously it had been 157 metres.

While the drivers approved the move, the debate over DRS continues, with many drivers, like fans, adamant that it is artificial and compromises the 'purity' of the sport.