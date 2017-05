FOM launches 'Fan Festival' at Spanish Grand Prix

This weekend's Spanish GP marks the launch of an F1 Experiences initiative, the Fan Festival.

Running throughout the race weekend in Barcelona, the reimagined fan zone will introduce a range of unique experiences such as racing simulators, a 200-metre zip line, state of the art Pit Stop Challenges and live performances from local DJs.

The Grand Prix will also mark the launch of a dedicated fan television channel for those attending, providing live interviews, expert insights, and exclusive appearances by current drivers and legends of the sport.

A number of competitions will also be on offer, with fans given a chance to win a series of prizes, including Paddock Club passes and photo opportunities with Formula 1 teams throughout the grid.

The Fan Festival, an F1 Experiences initiative, will also offer a prize whereby the winner will get the chance to experience the thrill of a Formula 1 lap as they are driven around the track in a two-seater.

Guests at the Paddock Club will be granted exclusive access to a range of show cars, including a full engine display from the AMG Mercedes team, in addition, for the very first time, they will be able to experience the track up close as part of a tour in the drivers' Parade Truck.

In the pit lane, guests will also be granted unprecedented access to a fully functioning garage, offering unique insight into how teams prepare their cars for the big race.

"From the outset, we have focused on getting fans closer to the action and broadening the appeal of the sport," said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1.

"The launch of this weekend's Fan Festival marks the beginning of this journey and we are excited about bringing races to life in this way over the course of the season and beyond."