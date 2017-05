Whiting warns drivers on Turn 2 re-entry

Charlie Whiting has warned drivers that they must rejoin the track safely should they go off at T2.

The corner saw a number of incidents in FP1, and just thirty minutes into the session Charlie Whiting warned: "Any driver who fails to negotiate turn 2 by using the track, and who passes over one of the speed bumps across the run-off area, must then re-join the track by driving to the left of the bollard before the entry to turn 3, drivers are reminded that having left the track they must re-join safely."