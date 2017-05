Todt to stand for third term as FIA president

Jean Todt has announced that he is to stand for a third term as president of the FIA.

The Frenchman took the curious step of announcing his decision via his Twitter account rather than on the FIA's own website.

"Today I was proud to announce to all FIA Club Presidents my decision to run for a third presidential term at the FIA," he tweeted along with an image of his letter to the club presidents.

While the move is likely to be greeted with dismay by F1 fans, many of whom feel Todt has been invisible or at least ineffectual during his previous two terms, the move is likely to be welcomed by the sport's new owners who will be glad of such continuity during the opening phase of their ownership.

