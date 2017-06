Hamilton: Bottas has earned long-term place

Having dismissed Toto Wolff's claim that his position must be "uncomfortable", as he awaits news on Mercedes as to whether he will be retained by Mercedes for 2018, Valtteri Bottas has received approval from the other side of the garage.

Speaking in Baku, teammate Lewis Hamilton - who describes the Finn as his best teammate ever - claimed Bottas has earned a future with the team.

Asked about the possibility of a long-term contract with the German team for the Finn, Hamilton said: "Long term’ is always a big term. I don’t even know what I will be doing.

"Within the Mercedes family he has earned his place for long term," he continued. "I think Mercedes generally is the only team that really embraces the individuals that they work with, as far as I am aware. Particularly as a driver you become a member of the family for the rest of your life.

"He is doing a great job, and he has won a race already in his first year with the team. He will continue to get stronger and he just needs the opportunity to do so."

Meanwhile, the paddock grapevine suggests Sebastian Vettel may already have some form of pre-agreement in place.