Verstappen storms to shock Monza pole

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 26 degrees and the track temperature is 44 degrees. It remains, bright, sunny and hot.

Norris edged out Leclerc by bust 0.021s earlier, while the next three drivers were withing 0.3s.

While one has to see the McLarens as favourites for pole, we cannot take anything for granted.

First off, we've seen a number of mistakes, with almost ever driver going off at some stage, not to mention two brilliant saves by Leclerc earlier.

Then, in tandem with those mistakes, in this session, and again tomorrow, track limits are strictly regulated, which means official punishment for such mistakes.

Finally, there is the issue of traffic, which has always been a problem here, what with drivers seeking to take advantage of the opportunities of a tow.

The warm temperatures will no doubt worry Mercedes, and while Williams looked strong yesterday their form appears to change from session to session.

Ferrari is looking strong, the Maranello outfit further boosted by the partisan crowd, while Max is the threat that he always is.

Add in the increasingly impressive Saubers, the RBS and Astons and one has the perfect recipe for a thrilling session on one of the sport's truly great tracks.

The lights go green and Antonelli leads the way, followed by Ocon, Bearman, Stroll and Gasly.

Among the last out are Leclerc and then Hamilton, the pair cheered by the crowd all around the circuit.

Bearman posts a benchmark 20.799, but this is soon eclipsed by Gasly, Colapinto, Alonso, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg (19.950).

Russell can only split the Saubers, while Sainz has his time deleted after running wide in the second Lesmo.

Leclerc goes top with a 19.801 as Hamilton goes second with a 19.906 and Antonelli fifth.

Tsunoda goes fifth, having been quickest in S2, while his teammate splits the Ferraris with a 19.812.

Norris stops the clock at 19.611 and Piastri 19.711 as Hadjar goes ninth with a 20.126.

"Check the floor," asks Albon after running wide and aborting his lap.

Gasly goes tenth, but is demoted when Alonso goes second with a 19.658, courtesy of his teammate.

Leclerc goes third and Bortoleto fourth, but both are demoted when a 19.644 puts Sainz third.

A 19.414 sees Russell go top as Antonelli reports, 2The balance was OK, but I had no grip".

Incidentally, Russell and Leclerc posted their times on the medium tyre.

Ocon gets the final assault underway and he is not happy about it because he will not be able to get a tow.

Russell is the only driver not coming out for a second run. His teammate heads out on softs.

Bearman improves to sixth and Ocon thirteenth.

Tsunoda goes third, Verstappen second and Antonelli eleventh.

Hadjhar goes fifteenth as his teammate fails to make it through to Q2 having aborted his final run due to understeer.

Piastri goes tenth, Albon fifteenth, Bortoleto seventh and Hulkenberg thirteenth.

Quickest is Russell, ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Sainz, Alonso, Bortoleto, Bearman, Leclerc and Piastri.

We lose Hadjar, Stroll, Colapinto, Gasly and Lawson.

There's a slight delay to Q2 as gravel is removed from the track.

Eventually Sainz heads out into the sunshine, followed by his Williams teammate.

As they begin their flyers, Sainz and Albon have the track to themselves.

As they reach the Lesmos, Verstappen heads out, ahead of Ocon, Bearman, Russell and Antonelli.

Sainz posts a 20.239 while his teammate, despite the tow, can only manage 21.420 following a mistake in Ascari.

Verstappen crosses the line at 19.140 having benefitted from a tow from Piastri on the back straight.

Russell goes second and Antonelli third, but Leclerc splits them.

"We need to box this lap," Norris is told as Piastri goes third, ahead of Bortoleto, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli and Hamilton.

Norris had his time deleted for missing the first chicane, hence his team telling him to pit.

Alonso goes tenth.

Sainz can only improve to ninth, while Albon has a major lock-up in Ascari.

Norris is told that it will be "tight for push, cool, cool, push". The Briton posts a 19.451 to go seventh. Next come the two cool laps.

The final assault is in full swing and there are plenty of PBs in the first sector.

Bearman goes seventh, Antonello second, Alonso seventh, Leclerc fifth and Bortoleto sixth.

Hamilton goes eighth, as Albon fails to make the cut.

Norris is getting a tow from his McLaren teammate and then from Bortoleto, finally crossing the line at 19.293 to go fifth.

Verstappen is quickest, ahead of Antonelli, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Bortoleto, Alonso, Hamilton and Tsunoda.

We lose Bearman, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Albon and Ocon.