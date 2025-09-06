Norris edges out Leclerc by 0.021s in final practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session - make the most of them while Stefano still allows them - the air temperature is 24 degrees and the track temperature is 40 degrees.

With Hamilton heading a Ferrari 1-2 in the morning, in thew afternoon Norris made it 'business as usual', though teammate Piastri could only manage fourth.

Leclerc was second and Hamilton fifth, with Sainz an impressive third. Indeed, the Williams looks good here.

The warmer temperatures were not good for Mercedes, while Antonelli missed much of FP2 after getting beached in the gravel.

In fact the youngster wasn't alone in making use of the kitty litter with a number of drivers running wide, including both McLaren drivers, while traffic was also an issue.

The lights go green and Hulkenberg heads out on mediums. He is subsequently followed by the Aston pair who are doing their usual scrubbing duties.

Had jar heads out, but like the Astons - and Hulkenberg - he is scrubbing tyres.

Eight minutes in and Gasly posts the first time of the day, a 23.965, but this is eclipsed by Colapinto and then Tsunoda (21.876).

Piastri is the first of the big guns to emerge, followed by Hamilton and Leclerc.

Tsunoda raises the bar with a 20.775 as the crowd greets the Ferrari pair.

Ocon posts a 22.414 to go fourth as Norris posts a 21.836 and the Ferraris post very, very exploratory times.

A 21.052 sees Hadjar go second as Piastri goes third with a 21.594.

Leclerc goes second and Antonelli third, but both are demoted when Hamilton stops the clock at 20.953.

All three compounds are in use, Tsunoda is quickest on the hards ahead of Hamilton (mediums) and Hadjar (softs).

"I think it's a tailwind in Turn 1," reports Sainz as he runs wide courtesy of said tailwind. Bearman and Hamilton also have issues with it.

Piastri improves with a 20.639 but so does Tsunoda, who maintains his top spot with a 20.462.

However, Verstappen - on softs - crosses the line at 20.040 as Hamilton goes second (20.332).

Sainz goes sixth and Albon twelfth, as Leclerc improves to second with a 20.054 on the medium.

Antonelli goes sixth with a 20.626 as Bortoleto goes eighth with a 20.660.

Albon improves to fifth with a 20.468 on the softs.

Leclerc has a very scary snap in the Parabolica, doing well to keep it all together.

Bortoleto asks not to be disturbed while in the Parabolica, however the team denies that anyone attempted to speak to him.

Verstappen consolidates his top spot with a 19.688.

"He's such a ****," says Verstappen of Ocon after being impeded.

Albon improves to fourth and Russell fifth as Hadjar is to be investigated for not following the escape road instructions.

"I had some weird derates," reports Antonelli.

Hamilton almost trips up over his Ferrari teammate in the Curva Grande. The Briton subsequently goes second with a 19.929.

A 19.981 sees Albon (softs) split the Ferraris to claim third as Hulkenberg improves to sixth (20.311) also on the softs.

Norris, currently sixteenth (20.749) bolts on the softs as attention focusses on qualifying.

He crosses the line to go top by 0.247 as his teammate goes second.

Bortoleto goes third (19.645) and his teammate fifth, both on the red-banded rubber.

Quickest in S1, Hadjar goes third with a 19.603.

Russell goes fourth and Bearman thirteenth, as Alonso appears to abort.

Currently eighteenth, having been making up for yesterday's lost running time, Antonelli heads out on softs.

Verstappen goes second with a 19.513, 0.182s off Norris' best.

With just over 8 minutes remaining, we're yet to see the Ferrari pair on the red-banded rubber.

At which point they head out.

Quickest in S1, Hulkenberg aborts in the second sector and remains seventh. His teammate goes third with a 19.558 but is demoted when Piastri goes second with a 19.496.

Antonelli goes tenth with a 19.861, as Leclerc has a big moment exiting the second Lesmo.

Hamilton goes sixth with a 19.598 as his teammate goes ninth with a 19.794.

"Need some more juice, need some more speed somehow," says Hamilton.

A late improvement sees Albon go eighth while his teammate remains thirteenth.

Colapinto goes fourteenth as Leclerc goes quickest vin S1. The Monegasque maintains a strong pace in S2, crossing the line at 19.352 to go second, 0.021s down on Norris.

"That was poor execution," says Bearman, "I can't have my teammate sitting on the apex of Turn 1."

The session ends. Norris is quickest, ahead of Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Bortoleto, Hamilton, Hadjar, Antonelli and Albon.

Hulkenberg is eleventh, ahead of Alonso, Sainz, Colapinto, Tsunoda, Lawson, Bearman, Gasly, Stroll and Ocon.

The top six are covered by less than a quarter of a second, while just 0.021s separates Norris and Leclerc, the latter having had two major saves over the course of the hour.

While the obvious focus in qualifying will be who grabs pole, one of the deciding factors is likely to be who doesn't make a mistake and who doesn't get impeded.